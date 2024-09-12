Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 811 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $92.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $98.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is 6.51%.

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.