Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.95.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $117.82 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

