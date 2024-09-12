Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,586,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,057,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 61,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.60.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

A stock opened at $138.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.33 and a 200 day moving average of $139.16.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

