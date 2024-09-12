Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $158.42 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $162.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

