Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $232.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $239.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

