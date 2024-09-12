Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $362,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,456,000 after purchasing an additional 52,824 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 58,219 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,537,000 after buying an additional 135,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $15,847,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TEL opened at $144.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.26. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

