Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $401,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total transaction of $3,382,935.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,431,093.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total transaction of $3,382,935.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,431,093.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,616,637. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $481.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.49. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.62 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.