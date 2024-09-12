Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $524,000 Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,974,000 after buying an additional 921,570 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 768,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after buying an additional 496,455 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,111,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,077,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,097,000 after purchasing an additional 432,656 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,927,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $27.23.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

