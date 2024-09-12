Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $621,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE TT opened at $354.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $363.15. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.85 and its 200 day moving average is $321.45.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.