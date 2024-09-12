Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $645,000 Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,144.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,112.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,097.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,070.34. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.