Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $656,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,065. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $253.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.00 and its 200 day moving average is $238.17. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

