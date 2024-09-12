Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,459,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,473,608,000 after acquiring an additional 321,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,468,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,224,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,601,694,000 after buying an additional 1,979,022 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $1,078,167,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Amphenol by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,437,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,738 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

