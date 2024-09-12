Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $671,000 Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 100.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
NYSE TTE opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.19. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $74.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
