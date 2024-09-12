Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $783,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHG opened at $100.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $105.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.13.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
