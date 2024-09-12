Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $236,847.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,150.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,731.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $236,847.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,150.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,076. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Trading Up 0.1 %

TENB stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $43.98. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital downgraded shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W raised shares of Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tenable

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.