Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cummins by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $16,329,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 190.3% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Down 0.6 %

Cummins stock opened at $293.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.71.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $1.82 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.55.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

