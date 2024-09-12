Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $520,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,569,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,497,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,273,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $209.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.04. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $210.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.28.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

