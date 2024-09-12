Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New Investment in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SYLD opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

