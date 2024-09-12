Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana stock opened at $328.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.21. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Baird R W raised Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.70.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

