Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,109.70.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $1,141.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,119.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,023.84. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $769.19 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total transaction of $802,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,561 shares of company stock worth $13,095,105. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.