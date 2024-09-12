Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 123.4% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

MUFG stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $22.61 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.