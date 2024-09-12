Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 2,460 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.