Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 860 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Corning by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 256,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $733,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Corning by 85.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Corning by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Fox Advisors upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $41.85 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

