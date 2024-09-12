Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 955 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,954,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,853,000 after purchasing an additional 361,545 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 837,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,579,000 after buying an additional 35,232 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

