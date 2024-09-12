Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 23.5% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 26,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,917,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Broadcom by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 84,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,934.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 201.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $158.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $185.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Melius initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.