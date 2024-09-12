Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 49,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV opened at $90.20 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average of $84.25. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

