Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at $652,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,191,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 74.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY stock opened at $185.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.73. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.42 and a 52 week high of $196.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.57.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

