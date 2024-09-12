DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,974,000 after buying an additional 216,370 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,283,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,343,000 after purchasing an additional 301,011 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,575 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $73,268,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,573,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $35,562.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,292 shares of company stock valued at $104,835. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

