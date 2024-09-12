Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.86.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DEI

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE DEI opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,467,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 20.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,817,000 after purchasing an additional 751,419 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,546,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,424,000 after purchasing an additional 527,036 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,043,000 after buying an additional 525,831 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,119,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,235,000 after buying an additional 349,034 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.