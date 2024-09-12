Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 3,374 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.94, for a total value of $404,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,731,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,540,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 600 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $72,042.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,316 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $877,773.68.

On Monday, August 26th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 2,864 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $343,708.64.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $114.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.85 and a 200 day moving average of $116.12. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $133.64.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth about $848,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,348,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 611,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in FirstCash by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

