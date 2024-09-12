DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential downside of 8.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DKNG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays cut their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $6,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,470,537 shares of company stock valued at $54,321,570. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in DraftKings by 140.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

