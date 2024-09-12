Drone Delivery Canada Corp. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Ventum Cap Mkts Forecasts (CVE:FLT)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Drone Delivery Canada’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Drone Delivery Canada’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Down 4.5 %

FLT opened at C$0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$47.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.94. Drone Delivery Canada has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

