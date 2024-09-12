Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Raised to C$17.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of TSE DPM opened at C$13.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.18. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$7.79 and a 1 year high of C$13.62.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$214.59 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 35.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.8411348 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$86,400.00. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

