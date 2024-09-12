Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $499.53

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 499.53 ($6.53) and traded as high as GBX 507 ($6.63). Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 507 ($6.63), with a volume of 15,765 shares.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 507.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 499.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.89 million, a PE ratio of 905.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a yield of 4.51%. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Company Profile

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

