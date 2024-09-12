Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $5.75 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duos Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOT opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. Duos Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 248.58% and a negative net margin of 213.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duos Technologies Group will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Duos Technologies Group

About Duos Technologies Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $85,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 150.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 52,034 shares during the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.