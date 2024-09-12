Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $5.75 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DUOT opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. Duos Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.
Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 248.58% and a negative net margin of 213.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duos Technologies Group will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.
