Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Down 3.2 %

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $37.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP ( NYSE:DLNG Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

