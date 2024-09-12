Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Position Trimmed by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,670,000 after purchasing an additional 117,928 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,277.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DT opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 97.44, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

