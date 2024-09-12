e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 3.3 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $114.08 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $88.47 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.90.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $3,864,492. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

