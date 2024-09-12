Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,853,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Easterly Government Properties worth $22,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 344,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 25.1% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

DEA stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35 and a beta of 0.72. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 530.00%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

