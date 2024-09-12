easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Kenton Jarvis Purchases 31 Shares

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis acquired 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 487 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £150.97 ($197.42).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 34 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 438 ($5.73) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($194.74).

On Wednesday, July 10th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 32 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 478 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £152.96 ($200.03).

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 487.80 ($6.38) on Thursday. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 350 ($4.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 591.07 ($7.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 457.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 493.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on easyJet from GBX 670 ($8.76) to GBX 640 ($8.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

