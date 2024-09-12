Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Eaton by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.18.

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $297.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.37. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

