Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.03

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and traded as high as $14.10. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 105,141 shares changing hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
