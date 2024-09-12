Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.03

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and traded as high as $14.10. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 105,141 shares changing hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETB. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 486,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 169,823 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 473,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 207,370 shares during the period. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,190,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.