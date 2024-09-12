Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.39

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and traded as low as $8.16. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 591,748 shares changing hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
