Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.39

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and traded as low as $8.16. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 591,748 shares changing hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXG. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $90,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.