eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Daiwa America raised eBay to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $60.83.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

