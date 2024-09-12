Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Argus

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $82.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.73.

Edison International stock opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 136.84%.

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $2,604,300.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,159.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $2,604,300.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,342. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,344,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,984,000 after acquiring an additional 345,189 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,605,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,287,000 after purchasing an additional 305,459 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,562,000 after purchasing an additional 795,950 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Edison International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,276,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,632,000 after purchasing an additional 433,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,015,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,198,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

