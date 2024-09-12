Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.1 %

ELV stock opened at $543.39 on Tuesday. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $431.38 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $534.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,208,000 after buying an additional 196,010 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,791,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,641,000 after buying an additional 190,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,498,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,118,000 after buying an additional 123,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,347,434,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,247,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,607,000 after buying an additional 64,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.