Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.98

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.98 and traded as high as $7.77. Emergent BioSolutions shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 959,700 shares traded.

EBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $396.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.35). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $254.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 436,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 52,144 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 240.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 623,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

