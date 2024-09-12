Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $38.61

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.61 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 35.02 ($0.46). Empresaria Group shares last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47), with a volume of 75,768 shares.

Empresaria Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About Empresaria Group

(Get Free Report)

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empresaria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresaria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.