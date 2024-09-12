Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.40

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.40 and traded as high as C$2.59. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.55, with a volume of 144,664 shares traded.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$468.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of C$391.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$387.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.2950423 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Gray acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.29 per share, with a total value of C$25,173.50. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.