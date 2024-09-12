Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $110.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.82. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $147.57.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,198 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.